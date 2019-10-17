© CPO Magazine

Key elements of the FISA court ruling

Abuses of Section 702 of FISA

Privacy implications of FBI use of surveillance data

Time to reform the current surveillance system

According to a new declassified ruling from the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC),The 138-page ruling, which dates back to October 2018,It offers a rare look at how the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has beenThe court ruling is alsoThe U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, itself a super-secret court that traditionally approves each and every request of law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, found that employees of theThese abuses, says the FISA court, included accessing NSA surveillance data to look into the online communications of U.S. citizens, including fellow FBI employees and their family members. All told, there may have beenMoreover, many of the FBI's backdoor searches did not differentiate between U.S. citizens and foreign intelligence targets.Simply put, the data was available to search, and the FBI willingly took advantage of every opportunity to query the NSA intelligence database. For example, FBI employees routinely used mass surveillance data to investigate potential witnesses and informants.This is particularly troubling because, under current FBI operating procedures, this surveillance dataAnd, yet, FBI employees and FBI contractors were at times searching the database to see what information they could find on U.S. citizens not at all connected to foreign intelligence matters. In short, the FBI violated Americans' privacy by abusing access to NSA surveillance data with warrantless searches.Perhaps the most contentious and controversial section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act isUnder Section 702, it became possible for the NSA to conductWith vast sweeps of communications involving foreign nationals, the NSA was empowered to collect as much foreign intelligence information as it needed to protect America from a potential future terrorist act. Unfortunately, this led to the situation whereAt some point, this intelligence data could be searched, which is apparently what was happening, according to the United States Federal Intelligence Surveillance Court.Under the current FBI guidelines, of course, these searches could only take place if there were reasonable suspicions of crimes or terrorist acts taking place. And any communications involving innocent U.S. citizens should be "minimized" to the greatest extent possible, such that private conversations involving completely innocent people would not be reviewed, listened to, or analyzed by U.S. intelligence operatives or officials.One of the hallmarks of the American constitutional system is theIn practical terms, it means that law enforcement officials or intelligence operatives fromin order to search private property or private communications. In the real world, this is what protects Americans from having police show up at their door and start searching the premises for any reason possible. Instead, they must first go to a court, obtain a warrant, and then show up to search the premises.That is what makes the uncovered FBI abuses so troubling from a privacy perspective.Apparently, few safeguards really exist to protect communications from being searched improperly.And, most troubling,There have been a number of cases, for example, where data and information collected from the NSA surveillance data have been entered into evidence as part of U.S. court cases, even when no FISA warrant had been obtained in advance.If there is one takeaway from this declassified court ruling, it's that the current surveillance program needs to be reined in. The entire scope of FISA - which was signed into law nearly 40 years ago in order for the federal government to monitor the communications of non-U.S. citizens on foreign soil who are communicating with Americans in the United States on matters of national security - has been extended too far. Instead of only being used to monitor nefarious foreign agents, it has been expanded via Section 702 to include the monitoring of U.S. citizens. And, thanks toit means thatAs might be expected, the FBI has agreed to reform its procedures and to eliminate unconstitutional data queries. That's a good first start, but with(when it will be reviewed again), it's quite likely that the intelligence agencies will simply find new workarounds to the system. As a result, Americans should wake up to the unsettling reality that vast surveillance states can exist in democracies as well as in Orwellian authoritarian societies.