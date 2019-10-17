"CNN is still licking their wounds after a rather disastrous couple of weeks, where a shoddy Russia-Trump story led to three staffers resigning, a Project Veritas investigation exposed that the network's producers peddled the Russia story for ratings, and what came off as a wholly inappropriate veiled threat against an anonymous Reddit user who created a Trump WWE video, which the president tweeted before the Fourth of July Holiday. The video shows Trump beating up WWE's Vince McMahon, whose face has been superimposed with the CNN logo. The media went apoplectic as an attack against the press; it wasn't. This spurred the network's reporters to find the user and pretty much threaten to dox him if he continues to post things CNN doesn't like." (Townhall, Matt Vespa, 7/7/17)

You fake stories.

Otherwise, the people will find out what's really going on in this world and who runs things. And that must never happen.

POLITICS IS TELEVISION, AND TELEVISION IS POLITICS.

CNN: the most trusted name in news.

