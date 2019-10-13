© Reuters / Ivan Alvarado

© Reuters / Henry Romero

© Reuters / Ivan Alvarado

© Reuters / Ivan Alvarado

Anti-austerity protesters are burning fires and building barricades in the city of Quito, despite Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno imposing and then delaying a curfew, while sending the military to deal with the unrest.Live footage from RT's video agency Ruptly shows groups of protesters gather opposite police lines, many of them clutching improvised shields., using boards to try and deflect tear gas grenades and rubber bullets. Shots and explosions could be heard ringing in the air, as thick smoke clouded the scene.El Arbolito Park, which is not far from the National Assembly previously stormed by protesters, has become the epicenter of the protest, with people from different towns and villages streaming there to set up a protest camp.Around 500 protesters violated the police cordons and set fire to the Comptroller's Office, the Interior Ministry said. The building had already been seen burning during rioting on Saturday.Responding to the influx of angry protesters into the capital, many of whom wreaked havoc on government buildings and clashed with police during nearly two weeks of unrest, Moreno on Saturday imposed a curfew,The president, whose government has already evacuated the capital for the safety of the city of Guayaquil, also, a measure which proved to be especially harmful to the population.The military on Sunday announced that it was lifting the curfew in most of the city, with restricted movement only in some parts of the northern district.It also vowed to ensure the safety of indigenous protest leaders from the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) during the first round of talks with the government, which had been scheduled to take place later on Sunday. The negotiations were agreed after ten days of unrest in the capital.since the protests broke out on October 3, according to public ombudsman's office. The police have arrested over 1,150 demonstrators.Ahead of the talks, CONAIE said on Twitter that the president should fully reinstate the fuel subsidies or the protests in Quito and elsewhere in the country will continue.Austerity measures were introduced by Moreno in order to meet the conditions of a $4.2 billion loan deal with the IMF.