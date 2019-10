Despite it being early October, many parts of Canada are seeing a flurry of winter conditions — the worst of which are in Manitoba.Now, much of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, is seeing blizzard-like snowfalls. Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning as parts of southern Manitoba are pummeled with snow.The snowfall is also accompanied by very strong winds, with gusts between 80 to 100 km/h."Travelling will remain difficult if not near impossible into Saturday as the heavy accumulating snow, strong winds, and temperatures near zero result in treacherous conditions," says Environment Canada's website "The combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds will likely result in more downed trees and power lines."Here's a closer look at Manitoba's winter storm: