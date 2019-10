© Twitter



"In recent days, the Zionist Occupation waged a vicious arrest campaign against a number of students at Birzeit University, in an attempt to constrain the rising role of the Student Movement at the university, both as a platform for national and political action and as one of our few remaining barricades in the struggle against the occupation.



We, as Palestinian students across the globe, say in a unanimous voice, that we reject completely the policies of arrest, oppression and terrorism that are exercised by the occupying forces against our students wherever they are located. We further affirm that these attacks will only strengthen the student movement and increase its solidness in the face of zionist colonialism in all forms and methods.



Therefore, we call all student bodies and councils, as well as all youth groups, in all of their respective locations, to increase and intensify the level of their work, and to rally public opinion around the case of Palestinian students under arrest, as a response to the repression and increasing constraints the student movement has had to recently face."

Yumna Patel is the Palestine correspondent for Mondoweiss.