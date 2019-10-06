© REUTERS



Five people have reportedly died after a plane crashed in an emergency landing when it ran out on fuel on route from Spain.The Soviet-designed four-engine plane vanished from radar at 7.10am this morning whenairport in Ukraine, emergencies service said in a statement.One of the surviving crew called the service at 7.29am to report the emergency landing of the plane, which was found a mile from Lviv airport.The emergency landing was made "in connection with the end of the fuel", Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii said later on Facebook, adding that the plane had been flying to Lviv from Vico, Spain.According to flight data,The plane, which has been in service since 1968, was originally used as global cargo transport for the Soviet air force butThe Ukraine Air Alliance plane was, Vladislav Krikliy said.According to flight data, seven crew members were on board The Ukrainian Antonov-12 cargo airplane made an emergency landing near the western airport of Lviv The plane was originally used as global cargo transport for the Soviet air force but it is unclear if the plane was being used for the military when it crashedThe emergencies ministry said the plane had a crew of seven, and one other person was escorting the cargo.Maxim Sokolyuk, head of Ukraine's state migration service, said: "According to preliminary data, there are casualties."An emergency landing was performed in connection with the end of the fuel."An investigation into the accident has begun."The plane is not on fire and the crew are being removed from the aircraft.The plane came down on soil and vegetation near a football stadium and a cemetery.Lviv airport has been closed because of the crash.