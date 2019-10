© AFP / Philippe Lopez



© Reuters / Blas Garcia Photography

© AFP / Lou Benoist



A whopping 5,253 tons of assorted chemicals,that prompted fears of potential health harm and environmental damage last week.The detailed report on what exactly burned in the September 26 incident at the plant, operated by US multinational chemical firm Lubrizol, was released by local administration on Tuesday.Most the destroyed chemicals turned out to be multi-purpose fuel additives (3,308 tons) and viscosity booster (711 tons), according to the report that includes detailed graphs on what components exactly hide behind these names.The fire at the chemical plant,It also prompted fears of potential health hazards and environmental damage, with the locals and eco-activists staging several protests demanding the "truth" about the blaze. The authorities, as well as Lubrizol itself, vowed to be transparent about the accident, its causes and consequences.On Monday, the plant was visited by thewas described by the official as "annoying" yet "not harmful."On top of that, Philippe claimed "the quality of the air in Rouen is not in question," citing scientists. He added, however, that he "perfectly understood" the anxiety of the locals.Meanwhile,, while farmers were banned from selling their produce from the area, including milk. Apart from that,