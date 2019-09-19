"If the economy does turn down, then a more extensive sequence of rate cuts could be appropriate. What we think we are facing here is a situation which... should be addressed, with moderate adjustments to the federal funds rate." The Fed is "not on a pre-set course" and will be "highly data-dependent making decisions meeting by meeting."

The move was met with disdain from US President Donald Trump, who was hoping for a larger cut. The Federal Reserve announced the measure on Wednesday, decreasing its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.At a news conference following the announcement,He also pointed to weak exports and trade uncertainty as factors behind the decision.Powell told the press, adding that trade policy tensions and the ongoing US-China tariff war compriseHe noted, however, that the Fed plays no role in trade policy, which is conducted by Congress and the Trump administration, and therefore cannot influence the course it is taking."Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve Fail Again. No 'guts,' no sense, no vision! A terrible communicator!" Trump tweeted.Trump later elaborated on his Twitter remarks, telling reporters on a trip to California that the Fed's decision to cut rates is "fine" but should have come sooner.Trump said. Following Trump's demands, the Fed cut rates for the first time in more than a decade this summer. However, Trump has since repeatedly lambasted both Powell and the Fed for refusing to implement a more "aggressive" rate-cutting policy.