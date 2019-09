© Lisa Barry, NOAA Fisheries



It could represent as much as 10% of the species' total population

Exact cause of death unknown

Something killed 121 gray whales this spring and summer, and scientists are struggling to find out what it was.The dead giants of the ocean washed up on West Coast beaches as they finished their annual epic migration to their winter feeding grounds between Alaska and Russia. Many were emaciated and appeared to be starving."I wouldn't be surprised if our team comes across other carcasses," said Megan Ferguson, a fisheries biologist with the Cetacean Assessment and Ecology Program of the National Marine Fisheries Service.She and her team are flying aerial surveys out of Deadhorse, Alaska, observing whales in their feeding grounds in the Bering and Chukchi seas."We're taking photographs of the gray whales to assess their body condition," she said.Research teams are working to understand why so many have been found dead and what it means for the species as a whole."Your immediate tendency is to look at the food supply, because of the fact that so many are emaciated," said John Calambokidis, a cetacean expert with Cascadia Research in Olympia, Washington, a nonprofit organization that focuses on whale research. "But we don't know enough to be able to say what the cause is yet."The first whales washed up on West Coast beaches this spring. So many were dying that at the end of May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared it an "unusual mortality event" and launched a scientific investigation.Even after three months of collecting data, doing necropsies on the dead whale corpses and observing the whales as they arrive in the waters off Alaska, only a few things are certain.The investigation includes dozens of scientists from three countries - Mexico, the USA and Canada - all working to solve the mystery.(Read more here