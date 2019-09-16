frost
Intensive cooling in a number of settlements in the region.

In the village of Novy Port in the Yamal-Nenets District, the thermometer fell to -3, a new record low for September 13. The previous record, -2.9 degrees, was observed 17 years ago.

In Aleksandrovsky (Tomsk Oblast) it was -3.2. The previous record of September 13 -3 lasted 18 years.

In the village of Mamakan (Irkutsk Region), the new absolute minimum temperature is -4, which is 0.6 degrees lower than the previous record set in 2003.

On the night of September 15, in the Yamal-Nenets Okrug and the Irkutsk Region, frosts are expected to reach -6 degrees.

Thanks to Victor for this link.