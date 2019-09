America's distaste for the scandal-plagued pharmaceutical industry isn't without reason. Earlier this year, Congress grilled pharma leaders for the high cost of prescription drugs. An Oklahoma judge recently ordered Johnson & Johnson pay $572 million for its role in the opioid epidemic. Novartis and other major pharma companies stopped developing life-saving medicine for lack of profit. -Middle Town Press

In a new and not shocking poll, Americans said they hate the government almost as much as they hate big pharma. Considering both are in each other's back pocket, that makes complete sense and no one should be surprised by this.America hates big pharma and the government. No surprise there. B. It ranked last in favorability among Americans, according to a new poll conducted by Gallup . This year marked the lowest net positivity rating (the difference between people who say they like the industry and those who dislike the industry) that the pharmaceutical industry has had since Gallup started polling in 2001. Big Pharma's -31 net positivity rating was so low, only a handful of industries had been ranked lower. Other hated sectors include the federal government, and oil and gas companiesThe federal government had been last or tied last on Gallup's poll since 2011.They were close to as hated as Big Pharma with a net positivity rating of -27.. Humans were not meant to be slaves and those in the United States may slowly be waking up to the reality they've found themselves in.Hopefully, the government and industries that it protects, such as Big Pharma will never recover and only see their rating drop. It's easier to enslave people when they are addicted to drugs and that addiction fuels Big Pharma's profits. It's a neverending circle of profits for Big Pharma and death and enslavement for everyone else.