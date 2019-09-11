Earth Changes
Ice Age Farmer Report: UK coldest in 30 yrs - Aus. grains demise - "Chicken causes cancer" - Lab-grown cheese
Ice Age Farmer
Wed, 11 Sep 2019 13:16 UTC
- Environmental playacting: The hypocritical virtue-signaling of young green activists
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Rīga, Latvia
- Valerie Plame's Senate campaign ad is riddled with lies
- Ice Age Farmer Report: UK coldest in 30 yrs - Aus. grains demise - "Chicken causes cancer" - Lab-grown cheese
- Floods hit Coromandel Peninsula, New Zealand after 10 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Why 9/11 matters in 2019
- Media and Democrats lament Trump's firing of war hawk John Bolton, others see potential for peace
- Category Five climate nonsense from Vox
- Best of the Web: How the murder of a top scientist exposed the CIA's barbaric mind control experiments
- Huge sinkhole swallows taxi after opening up on Chinese road
- Gallup: Big Pharma sinks to the bottom of US industry rankings
- Bees suffer dementia due to metal pollution: Aluminium contamination may be behind insect decline
- 2 more people go missing in Hawaii in less than a month
- RFK Jr mic-dropping speech marks birth of a new civil rights movement vis-à-vis the rise of the medical police state
- Montreal moves to ban glyphosate pesticide amid health and environmental concerns
- University of Michigan under fire for requiring students to cross-examine each other in campus rape cases
- Israel Supreme Court rules state has right to withhold bodies of slain Palestinians, use them as 'bargaining chips'
- Demythologizing the roots of the New Cold War
- SOTT Focus: Democrats Somehow Frame Bolton's Exit as a Bad Thing
- Gigantic heat anomaly brewing in the Pacific threatens a return of 'the Blob'
Quote of the Day
To awaken is difficult to do, as sapiens is submitted to a cosmic hypnotic influence which is the universal energy of creation; and if this were not enough, each individual, when he does not like the reality of life or is not satisfied with himself, dreams of himself and the world in a manner ideal for himself.
