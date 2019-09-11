grains
NSW/QLD grain yields have been predicted at 40-50% of 10-year averages — and GrainCorp is trying to get OUT of the grains business. The Beast from the East returns! UK forecasts coldest winter in 30 years. "Alt-shrimp" and lab-grown cheese introduced as the war on real food continues, attempting to make you wholly dependent on the technocracy's nasty lab-grown food. And propaganda rags have run away with a "Chickens Cause Cancer" headline, based on a correlation. Christian breaks it down.


