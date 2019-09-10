In May Italian Prime Minister Conte asked for the resignations of four top intelligence officials after his call with President Donald Trump. After that it was reported that the recent removal of these top Italian intelligence ministers from their positions as top spies in the government had been uncovered.
Our story started in January 2017 when Computer World wrote about alleged crimes committed by Italian Giulio Occhionero:
The Tuesday arrest of Giulio Occhionero and his sister, Francesca Maria, has brought to light what appears to be the biggest, and highest-profile, hacking of institutional and corporate accounts ever reported in Italy. The siblings have been planting the Pyramid Eye remote access Trojan on computers using a spear-phishing technique over several years, according to the arrest order. They attacked at least 18,000 high-profile targets, including former Prime Ministers Matteo Renzi and Mario Monti, President of European Central Bank Mario Draghi, as well as employees and heads of various ministries including Internal Affairs, Treasury, Finance and Education.But Giulio Occhionero claimed that he and his sister, Francesca Maria, were set up.
A piece reported by Frederico Punzi, writing in The Atlantico, notes their denials and more:
Occhionero complained to the Prosecutor of the Republic of Perugia and wrote to the U.S. Congress and the FBI. In fact, there are a number of contradictions and suspicious circumstances in the case.Occhionero provided the letter that he claims he sent US Congress and the FBI: view it via www.neonrevolt.com
Occhionero claims and it's reported that:
Members of Italian intelligence were approached by Hillary Clinton, the Obama Administration, and the Deep State in order to frame Trump by PLANTING EVIDENCE on American servers to force Trump to step down from office.Occhionero believes that Obama and the former leader of Italy, Matteo Renzi, worked together on this plan and he provides reports of their meetings in Italy before the 2016 election and in early 2017.
In other words, members of Italian intelligence found a target in Occhionero, a Republican-sympathizer who had two servers for his company, Westland Securities, located in America. One was in Washington State, and the other in West Virginia.
The plan was for Italian Intelligence to hack into these servers, plant classified emails from Hillary's servers inside these servers on American soil, and then alert the FBI.
The FBI would then raid these locations, "discover" these e-mails, investigate, link these servers to Trump... And then force Trump to resign.
There are now rumors that the Italian government covered up its involvement in spying on candidate Trump's team and efforts to plant information on Occhionero's servers by labeling the actions state secrets. Occhionero and his sister have been investigated (and currently are) for Art. 256 of the Italian Criminal Code; which is connected to the act of entering into knowledge/possession of documents covered by "state secrecy classification".
This is how the Renzi government covered it up. It's also not the first time this has occurred.
As we reported previously, President Obama and his CIA Director John Brennan ignored a European CIA agent's pleas for help and left her to rot in an Italian prison. Lucky for her, Donald Trump was elected President for which she is grateful.
The former agent, Sabrina De Sousa, was working in Milan as an undercover CIA officer in 2003 when U.S. and Italian intelligence agents abducted radical Egyptian cleric Osama Mustapha Hassan Nasr, also known as Abu Omar, and transported him to his native Egypt for interrogation. Omar was released eventually for lack of evidence against him.
Years later, in 2008, De Sousa along with 25 other Americans, were convicted in absentia on kidnapping and other charges related to the abduction of Omar. Several were pardoned and not one did time in prison. The Italians also convicted Omar in absentia of "criminal association for the purposes of international terrorism" and sentenced him to six years in prison.
De Sousa however faced four years in an Italian prison for the abduction which she claims she was not part of. Eventually, after assistance from President Trump, her sentence was reduced and she has been able to avoid prison in Italy. President Obama and his CIA Director John Brennan left her out to dry.
De Sousa told us is that all the Italian government officials on trial said they could not speak because they were not allowed to do so as the government had imposed state secrets. They were all granted immunity because...get this...their relationship with foreign Intel services was a state secret. All the Americans were convicted.
The Italians and the Americans were involved in clandestine and illegal activities in both the 2003 in the rendition of Omar and then during the 2016 election cycle in illegally setting up the Trump campaign. (They also were involved together in 2005 when then FBI Director Robert Mueller worked with Italy to cover up each other's actions related to the Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) hoax related to Iraq.)
It looks like illegal actions between Italy and the US are being covered up again. No wonder Renzi and Obama were so close!
Giulio Occionero tweeted today an update to his defense and accusations of the Obama - Renzi scandal. A video on the internet is out now explaining the Italian Connection we first reported in May. President Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow is now involved in this case.
It's time America, Italy and the whole world finds out about Obama's Italian Job. What a corrupt President and his Deep State goons!!!
Comment: Check out the video for perspective on the Italian connection and the set up to frame Trump:
