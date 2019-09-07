Senator Chuck Grassley has been trying for years to get the DOJ to produce some highly classified material in regards to the Clinton email investigation, but the DOJ just won't provide him the material he has patiently waited to see. An August 14, 2019, letter from the Finance Committee/Homeland Security/Governmental Affairs Committee (Finance Committee Letter) outlines the progress to date of Grassley's request.
What the material that Grassley is seeking nobody really knows since Grassley's October 17, 2018, letter is classified, but apparently, as a condition of allowing Barr's nomination, Grassley asked Barr, if nominated, will you finally answer that letter. Barr says yes.
Barr was confirmed on February 14, 2019 but a month later Grassley had to remind Barr of his promise, but this time, Grassley brings in Senators Johnson and Graham as well. The date of the FC/HS/GAC letter above, August 14, 2019, suggests that Grassley's letter still remains unanswered to this day. Whatever it is that Grassley is seeking is so explosive that not even Barr is willing to comply with his promise to Grassley.
Grassley's October 17, 2018, letter appears to have something to do with an FBI criminal investigation into Hillary's emails that started in July 2015 which was eventually handled by the FBI Headquarters.
Peter Strzok was interviewed numerous times by the Inspector General's team and also it was reported that some emails were released to a foreign government.
Also at about this time it was reported that the FBI had picked up some of Hillary's emails but some boxes went missing. Then Jim Comey's FBI was in place when some of these emails were reclassified to protect Hillary per a State Department whistleblower -
The State Department witness further explained to the FBI that "on or about December 5, 2014, IPS personnel picked up only 12 bankers boxes of CLINTON's emails from Williams & Connolly."
The officials were not sure if the boxes "were consolidated or what could have happened to the two other boxes. "
Clinton's chief lawyer at Williams & Connolly, who leads all Clinton-related legal matters, is David Kendall. He has successfully represented Bill and Hillary Clinton together and separately throughout decades of their legal entanglements since the 1980's, ranging from the former president's sex scandals to missing billing records for Hillary Clinton's work as a partner in The Rose Law Firm on behalf of the failed Madison Guaranty Savings and Loan and Capital Management Services.
In the documents provided by Kendall's law firm, the witness told the FBI they were "unable to locate any of her emails from January-April 2009." This timeframe is crucial as it covers the start of Clinton's term as secretary of state and when she set up a private server for all government business, in turn skirting public records laws.
In the same Aug. 18, 2015, interview, on page 42, the State Department witness also told the FBI there was a deliberate effort to change sensitive Clinton emails bearing the "B(1)" code — used in the Freedom of Information Act review process to identify classified information — to the category of "B-5." That category covers Executive Branch deliberations, "interagency or intra-agency communications including attorney client privileges," and makes material exempt from public release.We also now know that due to a brave whistleblower at the State Department, certain individuals were involved in the Hillary email work at this time -
Now update to today.
A report of James Comey's actions while the Head of the FBI is just released and it is damning.
We also know that the individuals at the State Department that did all they could to prevent damage to Hillary Clinton from her email crimes are long gone and working at a social justice sham named American Oversight - Austin Evers is one -
Claflin previously served as counsel to the Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, where she worked on investigations and oversight, including as one of the primary investigators for the Committee's probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential obstruction of justice by President Trump, and into Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's email practices.
And looking back, shortly after Peter Strzok was interviewed in July 2015 as a witness by the IG's team, he is then promoted to headquarters.
What the heck was Comey and now the corrupt DOJ hiding from the Senate that occurred in July 2015? If Peter Strzok and James Comey are involved, you know it is crooked.