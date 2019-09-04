One woman is dead following a bear attack on a secluded island on Rainy Lake. According to the Ontario Provincial Police, officers received a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. on September 1.The caller said her 62-year-old daughter had gone to check on her dogs and had not returned.The woman said she believed her daughter was attacked by a bear.Officers responded and found the body of the woman close to a bear. The bear was killed.Officers said there were two other bears near the scene while they conducted their investigation. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) will determine the next steps and will seek OPP help if needed.Authorities say there is not a significant risk to public safety and other people on the island were made aware of the incident.Red Pine Island is ten miles east of International Falls and Fort Frances.