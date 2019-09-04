Earth Changes
Woman is dead following a bear attack in Ontario
Tue, 03 Sep 2019 12:09 UTC
The caller said her 62-year-old daughter had gone to check on her dogs and had not returned.
The woman said she believed her daughter was attacked by a bear.
Officers responded and found the body of the woman close to a bear. The bear was killed.
Officers said there were two other bears near the scene while they conducted their investigation. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) will determine the next steps and will seek OPP help if needed.
Authorities say there is not a significant risk to public safety and other people on the island were made aware of the incident.
Red Pine Island is ten miles east of International Falls and Fort Frances.
The improvement of understanding is for two ends: first, our own increase of knowledge; secondly, to enable us to deliver that knowledge to others.
Crazy! A North Carolina meteorologist who posts regular updates to Facebook when there's severe weather coming for the area described Dorien as a...
His dogs have attacked three people so far. Maybe the sixth attack will be the charm...
It seems like folks are more revolted and disgusted by the idea of a sex robot than they are by sex trafficking and pedophilia. A sex robot in...
Tulsi is a member of the CFR. Just one of the satanic institutions working towards global slavery, I mean, utopia. Bernie is controlled opposition...
Tulsi is a member of the CFR. Just one of the satanic institutions working towards global slavery, I mean, utopia. Bernie is controlled opposition...