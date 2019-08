© Global Look/Jack Kurtz



Democratic primary frontrunner Joe Biden has raised a nation of eyebrows when he asked an audience tocomparing the ex-president to Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King."Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee?" Biden asked a town hall in Hanover, New Hampshire on Friday that was supposed to be focused on healthcare. "What would have happened in America?"as he noted that both his "political heroes" - Kennedy and King - were assassinated during his senior semester of college.The timing was auspicious, as the event marked the 11th anniversary of Obama's selection of Biden as his running mate in 2008. Biden rarely misses an opportunity to remind the electorate that he served under Obama, who continues to enjoy the favor of centrist Democrats."He's held together with duct tape & Obama 2012 campaign posters rn," one person tweeted "Someone needs to stop this man from speaking," said another "Joe would have then had his only realistic chance of becoming President, that's what," a perceptive user noted Few questioned the former vice president's decision to put Obama on the same level as Kennedy and King, however - as if it was a foregone conclusion that the former president, who made history in that he was the first black man to hold the office but did precious little else worthy of praise while he was there, was cut from the same cloth as Biden's college heroes.