This was a serious incident that is being investigated. Lessons will be learned.

Israeli soldiers chose a small Israeli crop-dusting plane for target practice after mistaking it for an enemy aircraft 'intruding' into the airspace of occupied Golan Heights.The pilot, who himself thought he was sustaining fire from the Syrian side of the border, managed to land the plane at the Mahanaim airfield near Rosh Pina, local outlets reported.No one was injured in this bizarre encounter, the IDF said, noting that it is a standard military procedure to identify and engage "infiltrating aircraft" so close to the Syrian border.