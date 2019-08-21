© Pexels

Retail giant Walmart is suing Elon Musk's electric car maker and energy company Tesla, accusing it of "gross negligence" and blaming Tesla's rooftop solar panels for fires at seven of its stores.The suit claims that Tesla failed to hire qualified workers to install the equipment, and its own inadequate inspections could have threatened the safety of Walmart customers and employees."This is a breach of contract action arising from years of gross negligence and a failure to live up to industry standards by Tesla," Walmart said in court filings. It seeks not only compensation for the damages, but also asks the court to force Tesla to remove solar panels from more than 240 of its stores across the US.In the lawsuit the retailer, which is one of the major clients of SolarCity, accused the company of "an ill-considered business model" as it "haphazardly" installed the panels as quickly as possible for making profit.Tesla's stock dropped around 1.6 percent in after-hours trading as news of the lawsuit emerged.