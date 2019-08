© STR/AFP/Getty Images

"By 2020, China's rulers aim to implement an Orwellian system premised on controlling virtually every facet of human life — the so-called 'social credit score. In the words of that program's official blueprint, it will 'allow the trustworthy to roam everywhere under heaven while making it hard for the discredited to take a single step.'"

Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to the Hudson Institute — a conservative Washington, DC, think tank — to give a wide-ranging speech about the United States' relationship with China. Standing stiffly in a shiny blue tie,Pence then turned his attention to the country's human rights abuses, starting not with the persecution of religious minorities, but with. Pence said:The vice president's remarks echoed a steady stream of Western media reports, published in dozens of outlets over the past few years, that paint China's Social Credit System as a dystopian nightmare straight out of Black Mirror. The articles and broadcast segments often said China's central government isThe government can supposedly analyze footage from hundreds of millions of facial-recognition-equipped surveillance cameras in real time, and then dock you points for misbehavior like jaywalking or playing too many video games.at least not yet. The "official blueprint" document released by China's chief administrative body five years ago. It calls for the establishment of a nationwide scheme for tracking the trustworthiness of everyday citizens, corporations, and government officials. The Chinese government and state media sayWestern critics often see social credit instead as an intrusive surveillance apparatus for punishing dissidents and infringing on people's privacy.With just over a year to go until the government's self-imposed deadline for establishing the laws and regulations governing social credit, Chinese legal researchers say the system is far from the cutting-edge, Big Brother apparatus portrayed in the West's popular imagination.says Jeremy Daum, a senior research fellow at Yale Law School's Paul Tsai China Center in Beijing. The system as it exists today is moreThat's not to say that fears about social credit are entirely unfounded.The most troubling abuses are being carried out in the western province of Xinjiang, where human rights groups and journalists say the Chinese government is detaining and surveilling millions of people from the minority Muslim Uyghur population on a nearly unprecedented scale.Critiques are often based on worst-case scenarios far off in the future, and run the risk of minimizing the troubling aspects of the project as it is in place today. The exaggerated portrayals may also help to downplay surveillance efforts in other parts of the world. "Because China is often held up as the extreme of one end of a spectrum, I think that it moves the goalposts for the whole conversation," says Daum.