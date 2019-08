Azad Jammu and Kashmir

6 same Family members death Mother and 5 daughters age 11,9,7 4, 1 years duo to heavy Landsliding in Hajira #Rawalakot #Pakistan Administered Azad #Jammu #Kashmir, 2 dead body's Recovered and one injured 3 houses damaged pic.twitter.com/jFI1QZhjef — Amiruddin Mughal (@MughalAmiruddin) August 17, 2019

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Pakistan reports that at least 12 people have died in flooding and landslides in northern parts of the country over the last few days.NDMA said that 7 people died after landslides and a mudflow occurred in Hajira in Poonch District on 17 August, 2019. Four houses were destroyed.In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rain and flooding from 16 to 17 August caused fatalities in Bajaur (1) and Lakki Marwat (3) districts. Houses were damaged in Mohmand and Buner districts, and roads were damaged in Torghar, North Waziristan and Kohistan districts.Several landslides were reported in Chitral district from 18 August. Heavy rain on 19 August caused a building to collapse in Swat district leaving 1 person dead.The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a flood/weather advisory on 19 August. PMD said "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been observed over the upper and lower catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi during the last 72 hours".NDMA said the flood situation could be further complicated after authorities in India released water into the Sutlej river and Alchi (Ladakh) dam following torrential rain in northern areas of the country from around 17 August.