landslide
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Pakistan reports that at least 12 people have died in flooding and landslides in northern parts of the country over the last few days.

According to NDMA figures, 221 people have now died in flood- and rain-related incidents in Pakistan since 01 July this year.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

NDMA said that 7 people died after landslides and a mudflow occurred in Hajira in Poonch District on 17 August, 2019. Four houses were destroyed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rain and flooding from 16 to 17 August caused fatalities in Bajaur (1) and Lakki Marwat (3) districts. Houses were damaged in Mohmand and Buner districts, and roads were damaged in Torghar, North Waziristan and Kohistan districts.

Several landslides were reported in Chitral district from 18 August. Heavy rain on 19 August caused a building to collapse in Swat district leaving 1 person dead.

This is the third incident of flooding and landslides in the province over the last few weeks. Around 12 people died after heavy rain from 09 August. Heavy rain caused further incidents between 25 and 29 July, where 10 people died and 29 were injured.

Flood Alerts

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a flood/weather advisory on 19 August. PMD said "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been observed over the upper and lower catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi during the last 72 hours".

NDMA said the flood situation could be further complicated after authorities in India released water into the Sutlej river and Alchi (Ladakh) dam following torrential rain in northern areas of the country from around 17 August.

Social Media