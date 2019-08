© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump predicted Sunday that The New York Times will go out of business after he leaves office, and that the paper will probably endorse him for president next year to stave off bankruptcy."The New York Times will be out of business soon after I leave office, hopefully in 6 years," Trump tweeted."They have Zero credibility and are losing a fortune, even now, especially after their massive unfunded liability. I'm fairly certain they'll endorse me just to keep it all going!" Baquet held a staff meeting after the paper came under fire from liberals earlier this month for not calling Trump a racist in one of its headlines . Baquet said that The Times "built our newsroom to cover" the Trump-Russia story."Now we have to regroup, and shift resources and emphasis to take on a different story," Baquet said at the meeting."The day Bob Mueller walked off that witness stand, two things happened. Our readers who want Donald Trump to go away suddenly thought, 'Holy shit, Bob Mueller is not going to do it,'" he continued.Trump's claim that The Times is "losing a fortune" appears inaccurate. The company made a $24 million profit in its most recent fiscal quarter, though it did announce on Aug. 7 that advertising revenue and digital subscriptions fell short of projections.