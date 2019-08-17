Uninsured homes
Odds on rationing of food in the UK by end of 2019 are 12/1 and strangely a week before 2019 began an article about re-standardizing the amount of calories on a quick and ready meal. Home insurance more difficult to come by as insurers are so strapped for cash after endless payouts, many are no longer insuring farms or homes. Are we crossing the galactic cross and are clues hidden in the cathedrals of Europe?

Climate Revolution is a 'Must Read' for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.

Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing Cold we will soon experience.


