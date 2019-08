Almost all samples - 99 percent - had detectable residues of at least one pesticide.

The average American eats about eight pounds of fresh strawberries a year - and with them, dozens of pesticides, including chemicals that have been linked to cancer and reproductive damage, or that are banned in Europe.Conventionally grown strawberries tested by scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2015 and 2016 contained an average of 7.8 different pesticides per sample, compared to 2.2 pesticides per sample for all other produce, according to EWG's analysis.If you want to avoid pesticides and soil injected with nerve gases, EWG advises always buying organically grown berries. We make the same recommendation for other Dirty Dozen foods.The facts about strawberries and pesticides come from the USDA's Pesticide Data Program. Between January 2015 and October 2016, USDA scientists tested 1,174 batches of conventional strawberries - about 89 percent of which were grown in the U.S., with the rest coming from Mexico, except one, which came from the Netherlands.The USDA's strawberry tests found that:How hazardous are the chemicals used on strawberries? Some are fairly benign. But others are linked to cancer, reproductive and developmental damage, hormone disruption and neurological problems. Among the dangerous varieties are:The EPA's tolerance levels are too lenient to protect public health. They are a yardstick to help the agency's personnel determine whether farmers are applying pesticides properly. The levels were set years ago and do not account for newer research showing that toxic chemicals can be harmful at very small doses, particularly when people are exposed to combinations of chemicals.If pesticide tolerance levels were set to protect the health of children, who are more vulnerable than adults even to small doses, more fruits and vegetables would fail EPA standards. The current EPA pesticide tolerances are like having a 500 mph speed limit - if the rules of the road are so loose that it's impossible to violate them, no one can feel safe.The vast majority of the fresh strawberries sold in the U.S. are grown in California, the state that most carefully tracks pesticide use.But only about 20 percent of the chemicals used on California strawberries were pesticides that can leave residues on harvested fruit.Fumigants are acutely toxic gases that kill every living thing in the soil.After growers inject fumigants, they cover the fields with plastic tarps to keep the gas underground and away from people and animals. But fumigants can leak during application and from torn tarps, sending the deadly fumes adrift and endangering farm workers and people who live nearby.The most notorious strawberry fumigant is methyl bromide. An international treaty banned it, in 1987, because it destroys the Earth's protective ozone layer, but for almost 30 years, U.S. strawberry growers have fought for so-called critical use exemptions from the EPA, and were granted access to decreasing amounts of the chemical over the past several decades. 2017 marked the first year that strawberry farmers were not allowed to use methyl bromide. Strawberry expert Julie Guthman, a professor of social sciences at the University of California, Santa Cruz, reported that California growers had not given up strawberry production but had simply shifted to using other licensed fumigants.In 2014, the Center for Investigative Reporting revealed how Dow lobbied for and won a loophole to allow California strawberry growers to double their annual use of Telone. As a result, more than a million Californians were exposed to higher concentrations of Telone than were previously considered safe, according to the center. The same year, a state study found that chloropicrin in the air in Watsonville, a rapidly growing city in the heart of the California strawberry belt, exceeded the state's safety standard by 40 percent.For those of us who don't want to eat pesticide residues and who want to stop fumigants from endangering farmworkers and neighbors of farms, buying organic is a small price to pay. The transformation of strawberries from an occasional treat to a cheap and abundant supermarket staple should serve as cautionary tale about the consequences of chemically driven industrial agriculture.