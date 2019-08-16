Almost all samples - 99 percent - had detectable residues of at least one pesticide.

Some 30 percent had residues of 10 or more pesticides.

The dirtiest strawberry sample had residues of 23 different pesticides and breakdown products.

Strawberry samples contained residues of 81 different pesticides in various combinations.

Carbendazim, a hormone-disrupting fungicide that damages the male reproductive system, which was detected on 16 percent of samples. The EU has banned it because of safety concerns.

Bifenthrin, a pyrethroid insecticide, which was found on more than 29 percent of samples, is an insecticide that the Environmental Protection Agency and California regulators have designated a possible human carcinogen.

As disturbing as these results are, they do not violate the weak U.S. laws and regulations for pesticides in food.