1. LNA Air Force hit Turkish aircraft transporting weapons in Misurata Airbase - 6 August، 2019

2. Italian military aircraft heading to misrata returns home after news of LNA air strikes in the city - 6 August، 2019

3. GNA allocates 40 million LYD to spend on allied militias - 7 August، 2019

4. LNA spokesman warns militias in Tripoli against using civilians as human shields - 7 August، 2019

5. LNA spokesman: Our Air Force hit a warplane which targeted civilians south of Tripoli - 7 August، 2019

6. LNA spokesman: We know the Muslim Brotherhood's moves, we monitor their calls & we warn them against turning any civilian building to a military barrack - 7 August، 2019

7. LNA spokesman: The warplane which the army targeted in Misurata Air Academy was carrying cargo of huge & expensive weapons - 7 August، 2019

8. LNA: Turkish intelligence is operating in Tripoli - 8 August، 2019

Had the legitimate Libyan National Army not been destroyed by NATO and then embargoes against receiving weapons, the Libyans would have been freed of the terrorist militias and their terrorist GNA regime in Tripoli, years ago.

9. LNA spokesman: GNA's militias plotting to attack civilian plane & pin it on LNA - 8 August، 2019

10. LNA commander: The army advancing in Salah al-Din area in southern Tripoli - 8 August، 2019

There are a number of updates from the LNA for the past few days. I will consolidate these reports below: AND understand this, the LNA is moving ahead slowly and carefully to avoid civilian casualties. They warn in areas they are fighting and work to preserve infrastructure as much as possible. All the civilian attacks are done by the terrorist militias of the Sarraj GNA regime. Any reports to the opposite are propaganda by the terrorists. The LNA is winning, slowly but surely. As the tribes say to me so many times: "one by one my sister, one by one".Air Force of the Libyan National Army said they targeted with airstrikes early Tuesday against an airbase in Misurata controlled by Islamist armed groups allied with Fayez al-Sarraj government. "Our air force carried out several raids against the Misurata airbase, targeting anti-air defenses as well as a Turkish aircraft transporting ammunition, drones, and missiles," the Libyan National Army information office said in a statement on its Facebook page. "A Turkish Ilyushin aircraft was destroyed as it landed at the Misrata base," the media office added.An Italian military aircraft heading to Misrata returned home before entering the Libyan airspace after news of air strikes by the Libyan National Army (LNA) targeting Misrata air base." Around 2 PM today an Italian Air Force Lockheed Martin C-130J (MM62181) operating, as usual, the Pisa S. Giusto AB - Misurata flight. It was an usual flight with supplies for the Italian military field hospital in Misrata," reported flight Itamilradar website. Before the entry into Libyan airspace the Hercules remained in holding for some minutes near Lampedusa island, the website said.Italy has not authority or right to be on Libyan soil, the fact that they state they have a field hospital in Misurata is all propaganda since they supposedly have no fighting troops on the ground.(they are not fighting terrorism, they have been supporting the terrorists in Libya for years now)The Tripoli based Government of National Accord (GNA) allocated on Tuesday 40 million Libyan dinars to its Defense Ministry, apparently to spend on allied militias to counter the Libyan National Army (LNA) forces aspiring to liberate the capital Tripoli. In its decree, GNA did not provide any information on the details of the allocation. In April, it allocated about two billion dinars to cover the costs of countering LNA forces. GNA also granted 3,000 dinars to each militia member as a reward for confronting LNA forces led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, which launched in April this year a battle to liberate the capital Tripoli from the control of the militias.: This is stolen Libyan money. The GNA regime is illegitimate, was never elected and is a self appointed Muslim Brotherhood terrorist regime.. They are major thieves and the use of the Libyan peoples money to fund terrorist fighting against the Libyan people is not only illegal but criminal.Spokesman of the General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Brigadier General Ahmed al-Mesmari, warns militias in Tripoli against using civilians as human shields.The terrorist militias have been doing this since NATO, the UN, Clinton, the CIA, MI5 etc., brought them into Libya in 2011 to help take over and control Libya. This is nothing new and it is high time the world understood how these criminal terrorist mercenaries behave. They are soul less creatures and have no respect for humanity.Spokesman of the General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Brigadier General Ahmed al-Mesmari, said "our Air Force hit a warplane which targeted civilians south of Tripoli."Spokesman of the General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Brigadier General Ahmed al-Mesmari, said "we know the Muslim Brotherhood's moves, we monitor their calls and we warn them against turning any civilian building to a military barrack."The LNA must have captured some of the NSA listening devices that the NSA installed in Libya during the NATO war in 2011 to track the legitimate Libyan army and it's supporters to target and kill them.Spokesman of the General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Brigadier General Ahmed al-Mesmari, said "the warplane which the army targeted in Misurata Air Academy was carrying cargo of huge & expensive weapons." He said " the warplane's cargo which we destroyed was an air defense system".An official in the Libyan National Army (LNA) revealed yesterday that Turkish intelligence is operating within Tripoli in order to support the Fayez al-Sarraj government (GNA).The official, Khaled Al-Mahjoub, said Turkish military advisers and agents were directing pro-GNA militias in the Tripoli battles. He claimed that the presence of the Turkish intelligence itself is a form of espionage by the Muslim Brotherhood, stating that "Even Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks about Libya from the perspective of the Brotherhood, not as the head of the Turkish state." Al-Mahjoub also stressed that "The 'Turkish Brotherhood' and all of its might does not concern us as we have a long history of jihad against colonialism.": I have been told and had confirmed to me in writing that the Libyan National Army is especially trained in fighting terrorists and terrorism.Spokesman of the General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Brigadier General Ahmed al-Mesmari has revealed a plot by militias allied with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) to attack a civilian plane and pin it on LNA. "All fears exist, these are criminals that do not respect international law, customs and traditions and have forgotten that Tripoli airport is the only one that serves the people of the capital," Al-Mesmari told Libya Al-Hadath TV channel last night.Al-Mesmari that GNA's militias are the one behind the repeated attacks on Mitiga airport, adding that Libya is surveilled by satellite so no one can hide the truth.Al-Mesmari's remarks came following two separate incidents in which Mitiga airport was bombed just as two Libyan civilian planes were about to land. Management of Mitiga airport reported last week that Buraq Airlines and Libyan Airlines narrowly avoided shelling at the airport. The LNA spokesman revealed another possible motif behind bombing Mitiga airport. He said that some militias are aiming to use these strikes to bring out the estimated 2,800 prisoners in the Mitiga prison.Major General Fawzi al-Mansouri, commander of the Ain Zara axis, confirmed that military units of the Libyan National Army (LNA) made progress towards Salah al-Din, south of Tripoli late Wednesday. Mansouri said on Thursday that army forces clashed with militias near the Yarmouk camp south of Tripoli. He pointed out that the army's progress was in the form of tactical leaps to control new monitoring positions belonging to the militias. He said that the militias fled as the army advanced so that the clashes were no more than skirmishes followed by the advance of the armed forces and their control over the monitoring areas.The Libyan Address: http://www.addresslibya.com/en/