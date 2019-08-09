1. LNA Air Force hit Turkish aircraft transporting weapons in Misurata Airbase - 6 August، 2019

2. Italian military aircraft heading to misrata returns home after news of LNA air strikes in the city - 6 August، 2019

3. GNA allocates 40 million LYD to spend on allied militias - 7 August، 2019

4. LNA spokesman warns militias in Tripoli against using civilians as human shields - 7 August، 2019

5. LNA spokesman: Our Air Force hit a warplane which targeted civilians south of Tripoli - 7 August، 2019

6. LNA spokesman: We know the Muslim Brotherhood's moves, we monitor their calls & we warn them against turning any civilian building to a military barrack - 7 August، 2019

7. LNA spokesman: The warplane which the army targeted in Misurata Air Academy was carrying cargo of huge & expensive weapons - 7 August، 2019

8. LNA: Turkish intelligence is operating in Tripoli - 8 August، 2019

Had the legitimate Libyan National Army not been destroyed by NATO and then embargoes against receiving weapons, the Libyans would have been freed of the terrorist militias and their terrorist GNA regime in Tripoli, years ago.

9. LNA spokesman: GNA's militias plotting to attack civilian plane & pin it on LNA - 8 August، 2019

10. LNA commander: The army advancing in Salah al-Din area in southern Tripoli - 8 August، 2019