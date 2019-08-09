1. LNA Air Force hit Turkish aircraft transporting weapons in Misurata Airbase - 6 August، 2019
Air Force of the Libyan National Army said they targeted with airstrikes early Tuesday against an airbase in Misurata controlled by Islamist armed groups allied with Fayez al-Sarraj government. "Our air force carried out several raids against the Misurata airbase, targeting anti-air defenses as well as a Turkish aircraft transporting ammunition, drones, and missiles," the Libyan National Army information office said in a statement on its Facebook page. "A Turkish Ilyushin aircraft was destroyed as it landed at the Misrata base," the media office added.
2. Italian military aircraft heading to misrata returns home after news of LNA air strikes in the city - 6 August، 2019
An Italian military aircraft heading to Misrata returned home before entering the Libyan airspace after news of air strikes by the Libyan National Army (LNA) targeting Misrata air base." Around 2 PM today an Italian Air Force Lockheed Martin C-130J (MM62181) operating, as usual, the Pisa S. Giusto AB - Misurata flight. It was an usual flight with supplies for the Italian military field hospital in Misrata," reported flight Itamilradar website. Before the entry into Libyan airspace the Hercules remained in holding for some minutes near Lampedusa island, the website said.
Editors Note: Italy has not authority or right to be on Libyan soil, the fact that they state they have a field hospital in Misurata is all propaganda since they supposedly have no fighting troops on the ground. Misurata is the home of terrorism in Libya and this is the big question as to why would Italy base its military in Misurata (they are not fighting terrorism, they have been supporting the terrorists in Libya for years now)
3. GNA allocates 40 million LYD to spend on allied militias - 7 August، 2019
The Tripoli based Government of National Accord (GNA) allocated on Tuesday 40 million Libyan dinars to its Defense Ministry, apparently to spend on allied militias to counter the Libyan National Army (LNA) forces aspiring to liberate the capital Tripoli. In its decree, GNA did not provide any information on the details of the allocation. In April, it allocated about two billion dinars to cover the costs of countering LNA forces. GNA also granted 3,000 dinars to each militia member as a reward for confronting LNA forces led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, which launched in April this year a battle to liberate the capital Tripoli from the control of the militias.
Editors Note: This is stolen Libyan money. The GNA regime is illegitimate, was never elected and is a self appointed Muslim Brotherhood terrorist regime. The regime is self serving never helping any Libyan people or reconstructing damage from NATO in 2011. They are major thieves and the use of the Libyan peoples money to fund terrorist fighting against the Libyan people is not only illegal but criminal.
4. LNA spokesman warns militias in Tripoli against using civilians as human shields - 7 August، 2019
Spokesman of the General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Brigadier General Ahmed al-Mesmari, warns militias in Tripoli against using civilians as human shields.
Editors Note: The terrorist militias have been doing this since NATO, the UN, Clinton, the CIA, MI5 etc., brought them into Libya in 2011 to help take over and control Libya. This is nothing new and it is high time the world understood how these criminal terrorist mercenaries behave. They are soul less creatures and have no respect for humanity.
5. LNA spokesman: Our Air Force hit a warplane which targeted civilians south of Tripoli - 7 August، 2019
Spokesman of the General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Brigadier General Ahmed al-Mesmari, said "our Air Force hit a warplane which targeted civilians south of Tripoli."
6. LNA spokesman: We know the Muslim Brotherhood's moves, we monitor their calls & we warn them against turning any civilian building to a military barrack - 7 August، 2019
Spokesman of the General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Brigadier General Ahmed al-Mesmari, said "we know the Muslim Brotherhood's moves, we monitor their calls and we warn them against turning any civilian building to a military barrack."
Editors Note: The LNA must have captured some of the NSA listening devices that the NSA installed in Libya during the NATO war in 2011 to track the legitimate Libyan army and it's supporters to target and kill them.
7. LNA spokesman: The warplane which the army targeted in Misurata Air Academy was carrying cargo of huge & expensive weapons - 7 August، 2019
Spokesman of the General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Brigadier General Ahmed al-Mesmari, said "the warplane which the army targeted in Misurata Air Academy was carrying cargo of huge & expensive weapons." He said " the warplane's cargo which we destroyed was an air defense system".
8. LNA: Turkish intelligence is operating in Tripoli - 8 August، 2019
An official in the Libyan National Army (LNA) revealed yesterday that Turkish intelligence is operating within Tripoli in order to support the Fayez al-Sarraj government (GNA).The official, Khaled Al-Mahjoub, said Turkish military advisers and agents were directing pro-GNA militias in the Tripoli battles. He claimed that the presence of the Turkish intelligence itself is a form of espionage by the Muslim Brotherhood, stating that "Even Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks about Libya from the perspective of the Brotherhood, not as the head of the Turkish state." Al-Mahjoub also stressed that "The 'Turkish Brotherhood' and all of its might does not concern us as we have a long history of jihad against colonialism."
Editors Note: I have been told and had confirmed to me in writing that the Libyan National Army is especially trained in fighting terrorists and terrorism. Had the legitimate Libyan National Army not been destroyed by NATO and then embargoes against receiving weapons, the Libyans would have been freed of the terrorist militias and their terrorist GNA regime in Tripoli, years ago.
9. LNA spokesman: GNA's militias plotting to attack civilian plane & pin it on LNA - 8 August، 2019
Spokesman of the General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Brigadier General Ahmed al-Mesmari has revealed a plot by militias allied with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) to attack a civilian plane and pin it on LNA. "All fears exist, these are criminals that do not respect international law, customs and traditions and have forgotten that Tripoli airport is the only one that serves the people of the capital," Al-Mesmari told Libya Al-Hadath TV channel last night.
Al-Mesmari that GNA's militias are the one behind the repeated attacks on Mitiga airport, adding that Libya is surveilled by satellite so no one can hide the truth.
Al-Mesmari's remarks came following two separate incidents in which Mitiga airport was bombed just as two Libyan civilian planes were about to land. Management of Mitiga airport reported last week that Buraq Airlines and Libyan Airlines narrowly avoided shelling at the airport. The LNA spokesman revealed another possible motif behind bombing Mitiga airport. He said that some militias are aiming to use these strikes to bring out the estimated 2,800 prisoners in the Mitiga prison.
10. LNA commander: The army advancing in Salah al-Din area in southern Tripoli - 8 August، 2019
Major General Fawzi al-Mansouri, commander of the Ain Zara axis, confirmed that military units of the Libyan National Army (LNA) made progress towards Salah al-Din, south of Tripoli late Wednesday. Mansouri said on Thursday that army forces clashed with militias near the Yarmouk camp south of Tripoli. He pointed out that the army's progress was in the form of tactical leaps to control new monitoring positions belonging to the militias. He said that the militias fled as the army advanced so that the clashes were no more than skirmishes followed by the advance of the armed forces and their control over the monitoring areas.
Comment: In related news, Libyan War The Truth reports that:
Two Israeli-made Orbiter-3 tactical drones were shot down in Libya by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.
While the United Nations Security Council has repeatedly renewed the arms embargo on Libya since 2011, according to reports the two drones were part of a three-unit donation by Turkey to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) which is fighting to prevent Tripoli from being taken by LNA.
Manufactured by the Israeli drone company Aeronautics, the tactical Orbiter 3 UAV is a compact, light-weight system for use by military and homeland security officials. It has an operating range of up to 150 km. and can stay up to seven hours in flight on intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions.
It has both day and night vision channels and also carries a three-sensor electro-optical camera with significant tactical capabilities.The fully autonomous, highly transportable system can be assembled within a few minutes, is launched using a catapult and lands with the help of a parachute and airbag. It has been adapted to both ground and marine environments and can carry payloads up to 5 kg. in weight, including multi-sensor stabilized electro-optic payloads carrying laser target-designation systems. The company's latest variant has a digital datalink for operators.
The system is operated by customers all over the world, who sign an agreement not to sell the UAV to a third party. Aeronautics, which had it's export license reinstated in February after a two-year suspension, denied knowing anything about the incident in Libya. The suspension came following a report by The Jerusalem Post's sister newspaper Maariv that a team belonging to the company arrived in Azerbaijan to finalize a contract for the sale of its Orbiter 1K UAV, when they were asked to strike an Armenian military position in violation of Israeli law.
The Orbiter 1K is a loitering suicide drone capable of carrying a special one to two km. special explosive payload. Highly transportable, the vehicle-mounted UAV can fly for 2-3 hours carrying a multi-sensor camera with day and night capabilities. According to foreign media reports, Israel is considered a leading exporter of drones.
Editors Note: This drone was supplied to the terrorists in Libya via Turkey. Turkey is supporting the destabilization and theft of Libya by the Muslim Brotherhood (inclusive of all radical Islamic terrorists no matter what the name) The Muslim Brotherhood controls the GNA Tripoli regime and their terrorist militias. Turkey and Qatar have broken every international law against supplying terrorists with weapons and continues to do so openly in the face of the world. Meanwhile innocent Libyans are dying and their country continues to be destroyed because of the support by Turkey and Qatar of the terrorists. If the supply of weapons and military support of Turkey and Qatar to the terrorists was stopped, the fighting in Libya would be finished in a matter of days.