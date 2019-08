© Nord Stream 2



"The latest US sanctions proposals would primarily harm companies from US-friendly countries like Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland, and turn European energy policy into a plaything of the United States."

"Europe's energy issues are a matter for Europeans. In Europe, we need to keep all options open, from new pipeline capacity such as Nord Stream 2, to gas transit through Ukraine and the possibility of importing LNG, to solve the problems we face due to climate change and Germany's plans to phase out coal and nuclear energy."

Last week, thedesigned to facilitate the delivery of up to 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Western Europe from Russia.US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 would amount toWolfgang Buechele, veteran German business executive and chairman of the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, said speaking to the German Press Agency:According to the businessman, if enacted,Buechele noted that he hoped that the voices of reason in the US who have spoken out against sanctions will prevail.Following the Foreign Relations Committee's approval of sanctions last week, the bill will now go to a vote in the Senate, and then the House of Representatives. If passed, it will land on President Trump's desk for signature.Buechele stressed:According to the businessman,"If the US imposes new sanctions, they will significantly complicate the ongoing negotiations," Buechele warned.The White House has repeatedly indicated that it was considering introducing sanctions against Nord Stream 2,In June, President Trump said sanctions were something he was "thinking about," complaining that the US was spending billions of dollars "protecting" Germany while Berlin was buying billions of dollars' worth of Russian gas.With the US becoming a major energy power in its own right in recent years, Washington has sought to increase its own LNG exports to Europe.The increase in exports comes despite economists' calculations that US LNG is significantly more expensive than pipeline gas from Russia, and even more expensive than LNG from Qatar and some African countries due to the higher cost of extracting the gas and the transport distances.Russia has repeatedly pointed to US efforts to derail Nord Stream 2. Earlier this year,since Washington knew that Russian energy could outcompete US supplies.When completed later this year, Nord Stream 2 will create the capacity to deliver an additional 55 billion cubic metres of Russian gas to Western Europe through the Baltic Sea, bypassing traditional transit routes in Eastern Europe, which proved troublesome through the 2000s and early 2010s from an energy security standpoint. Nord Stream 2 will double the existing 55 billion cubic metre per year capacity of the Nord Stream pipeline, which was inaugurated in late 2011.