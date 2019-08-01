Society's Child
Hamza bin Laden, son of Osama bin Laden, reported dead
RT
Wed, 31 Jul 2019 18:10 UTC
Three US officials who requested anonymity told NBC that Hamza bin Laden - son of terror leader and founder of al-Qeada Osama bin Laden - has been killed. The circumstances of his death, or whether there was American involvement, are not clear.
Hamza bin Laden gave his last known public statement to the al-Qaeda group's media arm in 2018, threatening Saudi Arabia with attack and calling for the overthrow of the Saudi monarchy, but has not been heard from since.
According to former FBI agent and counter terrorism expert Ali Soufan, Hamza was "being prepared for a leadership role in the organization his father founded," and would likely be looked on favorably by the "jihadi rank-and-file" were he to take on that role.
Born around 1989 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Hamza has been wanted for some time by the FBI for ties to terror groups. He was thought to travel frequently between Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria and Iran, according to the FBI. Hamza was also reportedly married to the daughter of a senior al-Qaeda leader, Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who operates under the alias Abu Muhammad al Masri. Abdullah is wanted for his role in embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.
The FBI had offered a reward of up to $1 million for information that would lead to Hamza's whereabouts.
Hamza's father, Osama bin Laden, helped to found al-Qaeda, the Islamist militant group notorious for the 2001 September 11 attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people. Osama was killed in a US Navy SEAL raid in 2011 while in hiding in Pakistan.
- Town evacuated as dam threatens to collapse following heavy rains in Toddbrook, UK
- Persian Gulf: US cluster bomb-armed fighter jets now on patrol increasing tensions with Iran
- US slaps sanctions on Iranian FM Zarif
- ACLJ: Hillary's 'exoneration fix' was in from the get-go, immunity agreements for aides, disposal of evidence
- US envoy: Germany urged to take global role despite Hormuz reluctance...or what?
- UN envoy: Escalating US-Iran tensions in Strait of Hormuz may impact whole region, particularly Iraq
- Bolton: US granting 90-day waivers to nations participating in Iran's civilian nuclear program
- Trump calls Putin with offer to help put out Siberia wildfires
- New twist in Butina case implicates she was not a Russian agent
- Now that criticism is crushed in the West, Israel can revel in impunity
- Puerto Rico: More FEMA relief water caches located years after hurricanes Maria and Irma killed thousands
- Shallow magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off coast of central Chile, shakes Santiago
- Baltimore's Elijah Cummings complains about Trump 'infested' tweet, but once called his city 'drug infested' too
- Up to 20 inches of snow in a day dumped on skifields in New Zealand
- Jeffrey Epstein received court documents claiming he raped 15-year-old girl day before he was injured in jail cell
- Taking a page from Pompeo: UMich prof teaches his students to lie, takes aim at Trump
- UK Foreign Secretary Raab basically tells Iran only Britain is allowed to illegally detain tankers, no swap
- Black man sues white Mississippi cops for beating him to a bloody pulp
- Volcano filmed erupting on the northern Kurile Islands, Russia
- Trump's DNI nominee Ratcliffe is intent on getting to bottom of Russiagate
- Iran delenda est: Israel's desire to go to war with Iran and Trump's appeasement
- UK's Montrose didn't fire on IRGC because Iranians had them targeted with multiple missile launcher platforms
- Syria and Russia form an experimental unit in fight against terrorists in Idlib
- Nord Stream 2 pipeline to start by end of year at latest - Austria's OMV company
- Israel approves 715 Palestinian homes in West Bank, but then greenlights 6,000 Jewish homes in Area C
- Nothin' to see here! Pentagon confirms training Maghawir al-Thawra militants near al-Tanf refugee 'camp'
- EU and China oppose and will ignore US sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister
- Malaysian govt says it again: No proof Russia was behind MH17
- Puerto Rico: More FEMA relief water caches located years after hurricanes Maria and Irma killed thousands
- Taking a page from Pompeo: UMich prof teaches his students to lie, takes aim at Trump
- Black man sues white Mississippi cops for beating him to a bloody pulp
- Kazakhstani man stabbed to death in street with 'sword' in Germany
- Wave pool malfunction triggers tsunami at water park in China, injuring 44 people
- Not satire: WaPo sees 'hidden Russia connection' in hamburgers
- Lawsuit launched after college hid evidence that accuser invented rape to avoid punishment for drinking
- Elderly woman's body, donated to science, instead blown up in US Army explosive experiment
- 'We have a crisis of courage': Professor runs for Parliament to save universities
- American Idiocracy: 79-yo woman sentenced to jail for feeding stray cats
- Rose City Antifa claimed attack on Andy Ngo, boasted it was a victory for 'community defense'
- Let them sail yachts: Why Greta Thunberg and the environmental elite hate you
- Five couples agree to CRISPR their embryos to avoid deafness
- Prof develops AI to determine who is spreading 'misinformation' online
- SOTT Focus: Married Red Pill: Teaching Men to Game Their Wives
- Best of the Web: Is it time for America to break apart?
- Prominent Israeli Rabbi calls for Third Temple to be built - thus fulfilling a doomsday prophecy
- Get woke, go broke! Procter and Gamble suffers $8 billion loss from Gillette
- Iron Age Celtic woman wearing fancy clothes buried in tree coffin in Switzerland
- The pirate who changed the way we eat
- 8th Century pre-Columbian figurine discovered at Peruvian dig
- Was ancient Egypt full of giants? Archeologists unearth pits of very large hands near 3,600 y.o. palace
- Large buildings point to organized community at Neolithic site in central Greece
- Roman stylus with joke inscription found at London building site
- 2,750 year old burial site of Urartian nobles revealed in eastern Turkey
- Best of the Web: 'United States' to Imperial America: Our Hidden Empire
- Jeffrey Epstein, Trump's mentor and the dark secrets of the Reagan era: Governing by blackmail
- Mysterious face sculpture found in North Carolina field baffles experts
- Ancient apocalypses that changed the course of civilization
- How 1920s prohibition gave rise to the likes of Jeffrey Epstein
- Stone Age myths we've made up
- Stinnett's 'Day of Deceit': Pearl Harbor unmasked
- Secrets of a Babylonian Villa in Ur revealed
- Jomon woman living in Japan 3,800 years ago had high fat diet and high alcohol tolerance
- Brutally murdered Pictish chieftain was heavily built and ate "nothing but suckling pig"
- Iron Age warrior's "spectacular" funerary objects including elaborate headdress revealed in new exhibition
- Gobekli Tepe is huge! Researchers have so far only scratched the surface of what lies beneath
- Dostoevsky's thoughtful critique of the Left - still relevant!
- Major class of viruses reveals complex origins that don't fit evolutionary theory
- George Knapp releases Pentagon UFO program paper on detection of hypersonic vehicles
- Seven asteroids are headed for Earth this August
- Crab Nebula blasts Earth with highest-energy photons ever recorded
- Infants learn early about social hierarchies and power dynamics, study suggests
- Millions of butterflies flying to Scotland in 'once-in-a-decade' phenomenon
- Constant surveillance: How big tech's household devices are SPYING on you
- Ultra-thin layers of rust can be used to generate electricity from flowing water
- 'Terminator' style robotic eye lens controllable by users developed by scientist
- Researchers design new bandage that uses body heat to heal
- Japan approves first ever human-animal embryo experiments
- Another near-miss: Scientists shocked to discover 'city-killer asteroid' that just whizzed past Earth
- Standing Rock Sioux Tribe fights back with clean energy
- Modern humans interbred with at least 5 other archaic groups across Eurasia
- Iceland's Forest Service works to bring back areas razed by Viking settlers
- Impact hazard from disintegrating comets
- Strange bacteria suggest photosynthesis much older than thought - had less time to 'evolve'
- 'Terminator' events on the Sun trigger plasma tsunamis and new solar cycles - Expect them next year
- Like the Sun, but 10 times hotter: Pivotal step in creation of plasma-powered reactor
- First private Chinese rocket successfully launched into orbit
- Town evacuated as dam threatens to collapse following heavy rains in Toddbrook, UK
- Shallow magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off coast of central Chile, shakes Santiago
- Up to 20 inches of snow in a day dumped on skifields in New Zealand
- Volcano filmed erupting on the northern Kurile Islands, Russia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Unusual global cold - Is anybody noticing?
- Popocatepetl (aka Popo) volcano erupts in Mexico
- Eurasia's biggest volcano spews 5 km-high plume of ash in Kamchatka, Russia
- Thousands evacuated after more floods in Amur and Irkutsk, Russia
- Powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vanuatu, no tsunami warning
- Temperatures dip to 37 degrees in Minnesota, breaking 121-year-old record
- Climate crisis - No public comment allowed
- Family of 5 attacked by bobcat at Arizona campground
- Florida beach reports surfer bitten by shark in 2nd attack in 2 days
- Massive waterspout filmed on Lake Constance, Switzerland
- Indonesia issues flight warning as volcano erupts on Sumatra Island
- Huge hailstorm brings winterlike scenery to Colorado Springs area
- A month's worth of rain in 4 hours brings flash flooding to Yorkshire Dales, UK
- An acoustic anomaly in Oklahoma baffles geologists
- Is climate change driving exodus of Central American migrants to the US?
- At least 34 people killed by floods across Pakistan
- 'I thought it was Armageddon' - Perth residents stunned by early morning meteor fireball
- Spectacular Delta Aquariids meteor shower set to light up skies tonight
- Meteor fireball may have dropped meteorites in Ontario
- Suspected meteorite crashes into rice field in India
- Meteor fireball widely reported over US east coast
- Closer than the Moon: 3 giant asteroids whizz by Earth in One day This week
- Incredible video shows meteor fireball streaking across Canadian sky
- Comet fragment or Indian rocket launch? Eerie light seen in the night sky from all over eastern Australia
- ANOTHER meteor fireball seen from across Florida - Second such event in two weeks
- Boom heard, felt across four western Illinois counties - Remains mystery
- Loud boom of unknown origin shakes homes in south Texas
- Very rare meteor cluster recorded in Maranhão, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks across Australian skies
- Meteor or 'space junk'? Something broke apart in the sky over South Florida
- Mysterious bangs, flashes over NSW, Australia sky likely a meteor
- Astronomers spotted a car-size asteroid just hours before it exploded over Puerto Rico
- Mysterious 'loud boom' heard over small English town spooks residents
- What was that loud boom near Clemmons, North Carolina? No one knows
- Unexplained boom heard across Hamilton, Ontario remains a mystery
- Residents concerned after they hear, feel loud boom in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
- The brain-eating amoeba is a nearly perfect killer
- Study finds 90% of families have glyphosate in bodies with significantly higher levels found in children
- Former Pittsburgh Steeler Merril Hoge sues Roundup maker, alleges it caused his cancer
- Florida health officials say mosquito-borne virus that causes brain swelling, death detected in state
- The science on time-restricted eating and circadian rhythm
- The physiological effects of caffeine
- Brazil's toxic pesticides 'affecting people all over the world' through agricultural exports
- Case study reveals how cognitive decline can be reversed
- Grassland Ecology 202 for vegans: Calling for change that makes sense
- Dr. Malcolm Kendrick - A second look at vaccination - answers that cannot be questioned
- Muslim parents reject non-Halal flu vaccine
- Grassland Ecology 101 for vegans and synthetic meat marketers
- This college dropout was bedridden for 11 years. Then he invented a surgery and cured himself
- Impossible Foods, impossible claims
- 132 people in 11 US states sickened by foodborne Cyclospora outbreak
- Fascia: The cobweb of your body
- 'Don't ask don't tell' approach to new GMOs proposed by the USDA
- Study suggests: Spike in Autism may be linked to preservative in processed foods
- Rare virus spread by mosquitos that can cause personality changes found in NY & Massachusetts
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #24 - Cootie Invasion - Strange Disease and Infection Outbreaks
- Why corporations want you to shut up and meditate
- How mindfulness privatised a social problem
- How the question "Who benefits from this?" can change your life
- The cult of the selfie: Me, Me, Me - the neurotic satisfactions of the selfie generation
- Smartphones and tablets causing mental health issues in kids as young as two
- Life, liberty, and the pursuit of....what exactly?
- The comforting dreams and visions of the dying
- Understanding and appreciating science can actually boost faith in spirituality and God
- Cow hugging: More people are turning to a variety of animals for mental health
- Meditation: Wisdom in the silence
- Mindfulness meditation training may help people unlearn fearful responses
- Latest study shows trigger warnings might actually make things worse
- More anti-free will idiocy from Darwinist Jerry Coyne
- Swearing when hurt actually works, using F-word improves pain tolerance
- Why we see what we want to see: The neuropsychology of motivated perception
- Seneca on the antidote to anxiety
- The dancing species - how moving together in time helps make us human
- Nature heals: Viewing green spaces linked to more positive mindset and reduced cravings for harmful substances
- How to stop emotional eating as a coping mechanism
- Singing can create cohesion: Why the community that sings together stays together
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- African pastors finally find Jesus and take him to church
- Brits cringing at the Sun's bizarre Boris front page
- "Is it possible for a country to die of embarrassment?" Brits cringe at tabloid's sunny Bojo front page
- Give homelessness a go to avoid high rents urges government
- Breakthrough Science! Researchers Find That Nicking Ships May Have Consequences
- 'Clever pooch': Mongrel unties & kidnaps pedigree dog left outside shop
- Moon Landing, 50th Anniversary of the Biggest Lie Ever Told?
- New study confirms all your opinions, world views, beliefs, are correct
- Lobstergate scandal! Israeli embassy caught in laughable kosher cover-up
- Lunatic stage: The first Democratic debate, summarized and translated
- California town accidentally misspells stop sign
- War looms between unstable, warmongering, rogue nation and Iran
- A nervous Obama personally thanks Trump for taking the blame for pesky photos of immigrant children in cages
- John Bolton urges military action against the Sun after uncovering evidence it has nuclear capabilities
- Hundreds attend wedding ceremony for two frogs in India
- Jonathan Pie: The race to number 10
- 'When has the government ever lied about attacks on ships in a gulf somewhere just to provoke war?' - John Bolton
- Flashback: 50-foot dead parrot placed in Potters Field Park as London celebrates Monty Python reunion
- Vatican announces new changes to the Lord's prayer
- Stunned Finnish Coast Guard spots '3-headed sea monster'... turns out to be a 'Russian yacht'
One phenomenon all ponerogenic groups and associations have in common is the fact that their members lose (or have already lost) the capacity to perceive pathological individuals as such, interpreting their behavior in fascinated, heroic, or melodramatic ways.
Mr Mahatir should sue the Ukraine for destroying the airliner. The evidence can then be used in court, and Resch can breathe freely again....
Just imagine all the people who now know who this husband is and who are now laughing or smirking behind his back because of this me-me-me...
Better yet, why not just get your remains cremated, with family around, to give you a good send off. Although highly impracticable in this day and...
Bullshit RT: Osama Bib Laden didn't found al quaeda. The usa did that. Osama bin laden did not attack the twin towers. The usa organised that....
Hey! There are multiple videos on Ytube, explaining to a young audience how to lie...just another semester course? For the New Age? And now a...