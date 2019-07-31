© Reuters/Toby Melville

George Galloway was a member of the British Parliament for nearly 30 years. He presents TV and radio shows (including on RT). He is a film-maker, writer and a renowned orator.

It will be thus described whatever happens in the next election, which cannot be delayed for long.Turbo-charging the political scene with his customary élan,Future generations will marvel at what possible question there could have been to which Mrs May was thought to be the answer.Much of the Boris shtick is mere bloviating, of course - re-announcements of public expenditure which didn't set the heather on fire the first time. Or even the second. And Johnson is way more popular in the London salons and media houses than he is in the north of the country. But he cannot be underestimated.The Ronald Reagan guff about making America "a shining city on a hill" - with a "thousand points of light," as the first George Bush used to say - did make people look up. When Reagan said it was "morning in America," the voters woke up, and gave the man who was - let's be frank - just a B-Movie actor, two whole terms in the White House.Optimism is infectious, at least until underachievement and its sister, disappointment sets in. A curmudgeonly churlish miserabilism is definitely not the antidote to optimism, as Jeremy Corbyn better quickly realise. Laugh WITH Johnson, get the people laughing AT Johnson, meet optimism with optimism, vision with vision, elevate the discourse, is my advice to him.closer than anyone could possibly have anticipated, by an insurrectionary assault on a status quo of which people are tired - that's one of the reasons for the Brexit result in the first place!- in which the absurdity of Johnson and his House of Horrors cabinet must be a part but only a part -and one last burst of campaigning zeal from the Old Man will be necessary.Because there simply must be an election soon.The Tory majority will be gone by the end of the week. One of their MPs has just been charged with serious sexual offences against two women and had the Whip withdrawn. Another is said to be about to be charged after literally hundreds of alleged incidents. And on Thursday, a convicted expenses criminal is standing in a parliamentary by-election for the Tories. That's right, a man who was thrown out of Parliament after a criminal conviction, is the man the government hopes will be re-elected anyway.And that's the reason for the powerful threshing in the political waters currently being felt.A full-dress 'Khaki-Election' is about to be launched with Johnnie-Foreigner in Europe and the divided hate-filled spectre of Red Labour as the whipping-boys.The Blairite ramp within Corbyn's Labour Party is doing its best to co-operate, making a mockery of their purported Europhillia. This week alone, Mr Blair's amanuensis, Lord Peter Mandelson,and Blair's Iraq-War GoebbelsOther lesser fifth-columnists continue their war of attrition against Corbyn on a virtually hourly basis. With Brussels signalling that British demands are not even negotiable, Prime Minister Johnson may well calculate that there will never be a better time than now. And he may very well be right.