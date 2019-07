© AFP



What global stability?

No hegemony, ever

The key merit of China's National Defense in the New Era , a white paper released by the State Council in Beijing, is to clear any remaining doubts about where the Middle Kingdom is coming from, and where it's going to by 2049, the mythical date to, theoretically, be restored as the foremost global power.Although not ultra-heavy on specifics, the white paper certainly should be read as the Chinese counterpoint to the US National Security Strategy , as well as the National Defense Strategy It goes without saying that every sentence is being carefully scrutinized by the Pentagon, which regards China as a "malign actor" and "a threat" - the terminology associated with its "Chinese aggression" mantra.To cut to the chase, and to the perpetuating delight of China's supporters and critics, here are the white paper's essentials.Vast sectors of the Global South would concur.In parallel, Beijing is very careful to praise the "military relationship with the US in accordance withThe "military-to-military relationship" should work as "a stabilizer for the relations between the two countries and hence contribute to the China-US relationship based on coordination, cooperation and stability."Another key counterpart to the US - and NATO - is the increasingly crucial role ofThe white paper stresses that "the SCO has now grown into a new type of comprehensive regional cooperation organization covering the largest area and population in the world", something that is factually correct.On hot spots, contrary to Western skepticism, the white paper asserts that,and that a "balanced, stable, open and inclusive Asian security architecture continues to develop."- which will never deviate from what was set by Little Helmsman Deng Xiaoping in the late 1970s: "Separatist forces and their actions remain the gravest immediate threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the biggest barrier hindering the peaceful reunification of the country."How Beijing dealt with - and economically developed - Tibet will continue to be the blueprint to deal with, and economically develop, Xinjiang, irrespective of the Western outcry over China's subjugation of more than a million Uighurs.In regard to the turmoil Hong Kong and the degree it reflects interference by "external forces," the white paper shapespromotes peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and advances peaceful reunification of the country."On the South China Sea, the white paper notes that "countries from outside the region conduct frequent close-in reconnaissance on China by air and sea, and illegally enter China's territorial waters and the waters and airspace near China's islands and reefs, undermining China's national security."So there won't be any misunderstanding, it says:ASEAN and Japan will have to deal with what Beijing says are facts.While noting that "great progress has been made in the Revolution in Military Affairs with Chinese characteristics" - the Sino-version of the Pentagon's - the white paperThe commitment is unmistakable to "fully transform the people's armed forces into world-class forces by the mid-21st century."Special emphasis is placed on China's relatively quiet, behind-the-scenes diplomacy.The corollary could not be more clear-cut.Arguably the most important point made by the white paper - in stark contrast with the "Chinese aggression" narrative - is that "Never Seeking Hegemony, Expansion or Spheres of Influence" is qualified as "the distinctive feature of China's national defense in the new era."This is backed up by what could be defined as the distinctive Chinese approach to international relations -and "the settlement of international disputes through equal dialogue, negotiation and consultation. China is opposed to interference in the internal affairs of others, abuse of the weak by the strong, and any attempt to impose one's will on others."So the road map is on the table for all to see. It will be fascinating to watch reactions from myriad latitudes across the Global South. Let's see how the "Chinese aggression" system responds.