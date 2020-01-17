© Soohee Cho/The Intercept

"Heshmat Alavi is a persona run by a team of people from the political wing of the MEK. This is not and has never been a real person."

has published scores of articles on Iran over the past few years at

Forbes, The Hill

, the Daily Caller,

T

he Federalist

, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya English, and other outlets

© Courtesy of Hassan Heyrani



© Screenshot/The Intercept



Alavi seems to have gained some purchase in right-wing circles in Washington.

© Siavosh Hosseini/SIPA via AP



The time has come to set aside the "reformist" mirage in Iran. For decades, Maryam Rajavi, as President of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, is providing the sole, realistic alternative for Iran with a ten-point plan that enjoys the support of thousands of elected officials across the globe.

© Screenshot: The Intercept



Update: June 11, 2019

About the author



Murtaza Hussain is a journalist whose work focuses on national security, foreign policy, and human rights. His work has previously been featured in the New York Times, The Guardian, and Al Jazeera English. @mazmhussain