© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

The discovery of a Mittani Palace from 3500 years ago that resurfaced in the Mosul Dam brings us to a 3500 year rain cycle and over 6000 years a cycle of Grand Solar Minimums on a 400 year pattern. The rise and fall of civilization time immoral are dictated by the Sun. We are in another cycle of contraction.Climate Revolution is a 'Must Read' for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.