Environment and Climate Change Canada has confirmed video of a waterspout tornado on Lake of the Woods Wednesday.Just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday on Hare Island, Sean and his son witnessed a waterspout tornado. Video was sent to Global News and was confirmed by ECCC.There were strong storms in the area at this time with reports of severe weather on land nearby with downed trees in areas like Fort Frances, Atiokan, and Gull Bay to name a few.Severe weather has returned Thursday with large hail and heavy downpours possible in the region.