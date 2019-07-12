snow Tatra mountains
© JAKUB ORZECHOWSKI / SE
Poland Kasprowy Wierch in the snow. Nobody expected this!

10 July 2019 - "Snow in July sounds like a joke, but it's not a joke!" writes Jakub Orzechowski. "This summer is still amazing! After breaking records of heat, alternating storms and rain with hail, it's time for snow and record low temperatures."

"The situation changed by 180 degrees at the turn of June and July. For some time we have been dealing mainly with cooling. However, no one expected that it would snow in Poland.

"Snow in July - this surprised everyone. We remember times when it fell in April or even in May, but not during summer vacation.

"Snow in the Tatra mountains
With low temperatures, gusty winds and very poor visibility, this July in the mountains is not pleasant for tourists. Moreover, there is fresh snow on the highest peaks of the Tatras! According to weather forecasters, the temperature fell below zero (-0.2 degrees). The Tatra voluntary rescue service warns not to travel in the mountains without appropriate equipment.

Thanks to X5266 for this link