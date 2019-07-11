The overnight landslide hit a house in the village of Santo Tomas Chautla, about 150 kilometres south-east of Mexico City, burying the family that was inside, authorities of the state of Puebla said on Facebook and Twitter.
Three adults and four children were killed. Two children were rescued and taken to hospital.
Rescuers were searching for more possible victims.
A graduation party was going on in the house at the time, broadcaster TV Azteca reported.
Mexico's rainy season lasts from May to November. It frequently causes landslides and flooding.
Source: DPA