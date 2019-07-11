© José Castañares



#ALMOMENTO Así luce la zona del deslave en Santo Tomás Chautla | Vía @R11VENEGAS



Lee más: 🔺https://t.co/Tm7LgeMj6z 🔺 pic.twitter.com/A2RmWr3mlH — El Sol de Puebla (@elsoldepuebla1) July 11, 2019



At least seven people, including four children, were killed in a landslide during heavy rains in central Mexico, authorities said on Thursday (July 11).The overnight landslide hit a house in the village of Santo Tomas Chautla, about 150 kilometres south-east of Mexico City, burying the family that was inside, authorities of the state of Puebla said on Facebook and Twitter.Three adults and four children were killed. Two children were rescued and taken to hospital.Rescuers were searching for more possible victims.A graduation party was going on in the house at the time, broadcaster TV Azteca reported.Mexico's rainy season lasts from May to November. It frequently causes landslides and flooding.Source: DPA