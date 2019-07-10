A violent hailstorm hit the Foggia province on Thursday 4th July 2019 destroying various crops in the Ascoli Satriano, Candela, Sant'Agata, Deliceto and Cerignola municipalities.Confagricoltura Foggia reports that the damage is considerable especially when it comes to fruit, but that it will take a few days to make an assessment.. Producers were ready to start harvesting on July 5th.