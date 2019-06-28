© Sputnik/Alexey Kudenko



'Russiagate' theorists and Trump haters may soon have their worst nightmare come true -Mueller fans are probably shaking in their boots, asPutin's aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters during the G20 summit in Osaka.The two Presidents discussed their countries' involvement in the war, mentioning "the Soviet contribution to that victory."but Trump will not be the first US president to have visited the Victory Day parade in Moscow.Instead, the US sent 76 troops from the Army's 18th Infantry Regiment which had taken an active part in the 1944 D-Day offensive in Europe. The US personnel paraded through Red Square alongside British and French soldiers, as well as troops from former Soviet republics.