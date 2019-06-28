© AFP / Atta Kenare



The European financial settlement mechanism (INSTEX), aimed at circumventing US sanctions against Iran, is working and transactions are already happening, according to Iran's JCPOA envoy.The US re-imposed sanctions against the Islamic Republic following Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)."We will sanction any imports of Iranian crude oil... There are right now no oil waivers in place," US Special Representative to Iran Brian Hook said in Friday, after it was reported that China is still importing Iranian crude.However, the EU's efforts to set up the long-promised payment channel have not satisfied Tehran. Earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyed Abbas Moussavi called INSTEX a "faux thing of no practical use," according to Iranian media.He later said that if this turns out to be the case, the Islamic Republic will not accept it and may change its commitments under the nuclear deal that Brussels is trying to hold on to.