Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. Former Editor-in-Chief of The Moscow News, he is author of the book, 'Midnight in the American Empire,' released in 2013.

Another liberal institution is challenging an age-old dogma - this time on hallowed religious ground - with radical new ideas. This would not be worrisome if dissenting voices were invited, but that is not the case.Perhaps the liberal college might even consider extending an invitation to God the Almighty, who micromanaged the Creation in just seven days, to enroll in this course, which promises to "stretch the limits of gendering, and sexing, the divine."Yes, sexing the divine. Questioning whether God might be male or female, however, is not a very radical concept. It is a harmless game of intellectual pursuit, a bit like pondering the existence of angels or whether that eternal hot spot for sinners known by the Italians as 'Inferno' is real. Then, along came Pope John Paul II with his 1992 hit release 'Catechism of the Catholic Church,' which had the last word on the debate by stating unequivocally that "God is neither man nor woman: he is God." That blast of papal certitude worked to placate everyone, at least for a while anyways.Without delving into specific Biblical passages, it goes without saying that introducing "feminist, queer and transgender" interpretations of God and the Holy Book is guaranteed, at the very least, to spark some heated controversy. And that isn't necessarily a bad thing. After all, robust debate between dueling parties has been part of the Western world's experiment with democracy since its inception, and is even enshrined in the First Amendment.If a controversial idea is presented by some authority figure - in this case, a Swarthmore college professor - then people have the right to offer opposing viewpoints. There is a remedial purpose for this function. If bad ideas are permitted to take root, a bit like an invasive weed, they could literally breed to such an extent that they destroy society from lack of 'sunlight' or opposing ideas.Try wrapping your brain around that idea. Or better yet, try to criticize the college for entertaining such an idea in the first place. Regardless of one's opinion on the matter, it is only natural to expect that a large number of people will find it controversial and objectionable. And there are many other equally provocative ideas - from teaching elementary school students about transgender lifestyles, to allowing biological males who 'identify' as females to compete in women's sports - which demand careful consideration.For example, Campus Reform, the publication that reported on Swarthmore's 'Queering God' course, quoted a student who said her college embraces "normalized progressivism, unfazed by even the most controversial topics." Well isn't that awesome? Swarthmore College, like many other high-security fortresses of 'free' thinking, are totally "unfazed" by the most radical new concepts. However, the remark failed to include a much-needed caveat.In 2017, for example, UC Berkeley erupted in violent protests ahead of a planned talk by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who has spoken out in the past against feminism and the transgender movement. The protests caused $100,000 worth of damage to the campus.In 2016, for example, Barack Obama passed his fiercely controversial 'transgender bathroom' law, that allowed biological males who 'identify' as females to use the women's toilet and changing-room facilities. That's not, of course, how education was designed to work. In fact, the situation has gotten so out of control that Donald Trump signed an executive order this year that cuts funding to any publicly funded university that is "hostile to free speech." But like a game of tennis, the legislation is guaranteed to swing left once the Democrats are back in the White House.Note: Campus Reform, a project of the Leadership Institute, is a team of professional journalists that works alongside student activists and student journalists to report on the conduct and misconduct of university professors, whom it accuses of indoctrinating students with their agendas and silencing conservative students.