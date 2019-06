The Mexican government has dispatched approximately 15,000 troops and National Guard officers to the U.S. border in a bid to check the flow of migration from Central America, the country's defense chief told reporters Monday.Mexico promised earlier this month to send 6,500 National Guard agents to its southern border, but Monday's announcement was the first public acknowledgment of deployments to the U.S. border.6,000 Mexican troops have been deployed to choke points on the border with Guatemala to thin out the number of migrants trying to reach the U.S.; William La Jeunesse reports from the scene."Given that migration is not a crime but rather an administrative violation, we simply detain them and turn them over to the [Mexican immigration] authorities," said Sandoval, as the AFP news agency reported.Mexican officials also said Monday that the border city of Nuevo Laredo was expected to start receiving migrants returned from the United States as early as this week.Nuevo Laredo could receive up to 150-200 asylum seekers daily beginning Friday, though local officials said Mexico's government has not yet confirmed how many the city will be receiving.Previous rollouts of the program at two points along the California-Mexico border and at Ciudad Juarez-El Paso on the Texas border began in small numbers and gradually increased.Reaction from Trump 2020 advisory board member Jenna Ellis Rives and former Obama 2020 policy director Laurie A. Watkins."It is a humanitarian issue that we will be attending to within the measure of our capacities," Nuevo Laredo Mayor Enrique Rivas told The Associated Press. "The federal government must take responsibility for being the ones who took this decision (to accept the program's expansion). We will continue knocking on doors to find resources. The municipal government is overwhelmed."Rivas and Deputy Mayor Raúl Cárdenas Thomae said Nuevo Laredo's shelters already have been overflowing with some 3,000 migrants. The city was studying the possibility of opening another shelter to accommodate the returnees, they said.Thomae said Nuevo Laredo would be receiving those returned across a stretch of border about 260 miles long from Roma, Texas, to Ciudad Acuna, in the state of Coahuila.