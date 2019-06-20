Base of Panorama-June 11, 2019,
Then-and-now photographs tell the story of just how much snow is still sitting around in Colorado's mountains.

Check out the photos below. You'll see some ski slopes that look drastically different this time this year compared to this time last year in Colorado. Then-and-now photographs from Monarch Mountain and Arapahoe Basin compare the slopes through a notably dry 2017-2018 ski season to huge snowfall totals in the 2018-2019 ski season.

This first photo, taken on June 9, 2018, shows barely any snow in sight on the slopes at Arapahoe Basin. The second photo, taken on June 8, 2019, of the same location reveals what an incredible ski season looks like - extending into the spring and even summer months.

June 9, 2018 Arapahoe Basin
June 8, 2019 Arapahoe Basin
Arapahoe Basin is located in Summit County just 68 miles west of Denver. Famed for its extended season and expert terrain, this high-altitude resort typically stays open from mid-October to early June with great season conditions throughout. Average snowfall is 350 inches per year with a base elevation of 10,780 feet, 1,428 skiable acres, and summits as high as 13,050 feet.

The slopes at Arapahoe Basin will remain open 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Friday through Sunday until June 23, 2019.

Next, you'll see an image shared by Monarch Mountain that shows Panorama basin starved for snow in the early days of June 2018. The other image, taken around the exact same time a year later, captures the same mountains blanketed in snow after a record-breaking season. See the difference below.

Base of Panorama-June 12, 2018
Base of Panorama-June 11, 2019,
Operating since 1939, Monarch Mountain is situated along the Continental Divide of the San Isabel National Forest. The resort offers 1,162 vertical feet of diverse skiing terrain for all levels of skiers and riders. Average snowfall at Monarch Mountain is 350 inches per year with the typical season lasting around 5 months from late November to early April. While the resort is known for offering plenty of notable tree skiing and 100% natural snow, they bring local laid-back vibes to the mountains.

While this year's heavy snowfall is delaying wildflower, rafting, backpacking, and 14er season, increased moisture levels are likely to play a major part in reducing wildfire dangers throughout Colorado (maybe). According to the Natural Resource Conservation Service, snowpack will continue to melt off at Colorado's highest elevations until late-July and August. Hikers should watch for areas of deep snow, downed trees, muddy patches, and cold swift river crossings along the trails.