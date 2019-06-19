Flash floods in Arakli, Trabzon, Turkey yesterday, June 18th! Report: Clima Extremo 24 pic.twitter.com/MxACrpPnCs — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 19, 2019



Aftermath of devastating flash floods in Arakli, Trabzon, Turkey yesterday, June 18th! Multiple fatalities reported. Report: Clima Extremo 24 pic.twitter.com/9ZVYSvUy0D — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 19, 2019



A flash flood claimed at least seven lives in Turkey's Black Sea region, the officials said on June 19.Speaking to reporters about the flood in Araklı in the Trabzon province, Süleyman Soylu said rescue teams are trying to reach the others."Search and rescue teams of 280, including Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), Search and Rescue Association (AKUT), and gendarmerie forces are searching the region," Soylu added.The flood demolished seven buildings, he added.Earlier, Agriculture and Forest Minister Bekir Pakdemirli denied reports saying the flood was caused by a hydroelectric power plant pipe explosion."The flood was caused by a landslide," he said.Source: Anadolu Agency