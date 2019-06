© Reuters

It was Iran that rescued the crews

Unlike our adversaries including the Integrity Initiative, the 77th Brigade, Bellingcat, the Atlantic Council and hundreds of other warmongering propaganda operations, this blog has no source of state, corporate or institutional finance whatsoever. It runs entirely on voluntary subscriptions from its readers - many of whom do not necessarily agree with the every article, but welcome the alternative voice, insider information and debate.



Subscriptions to keep this blog going are gratefully received.

I really cannot begin to fathom how stupid you would have to be to believe that Iran would attack a Japanese oil tanker at the very moment that the Japanese Prime Minister was sitting down to friendly, US-disapproved talks in Tehran on economic cooperation that can help Iran survive the effects of US economic sanctions.The Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous was holed above the water line . That rules out a torpedo attack, which is the explanation being touted by the neo-cons.The second vessel, the Front Altair, is Norwegian owned and 50% Russian crewed (the others being Filipinos). It is owned by Frontline, a massive tanker leasing companyThat Iran would target a Japanese ship and a friendly Russian-crewed ship is a ludicrous allegation. They are however very much the targets that the USA allies in the region - the Saudis, their Gulf Cooperation Council colleagues, and Israel - would target for a false flag. It is worth noting that John Bolton was meeting with United Arab Emirates ministers two weeks ago - both ships had just left the UAE.The USA and their UK stooges have both immediately leapt in to blame Iran. The media is amplifying this with almost none of the scepticism which is required. I cannot think of a single reason why anybody would believe this particular false flag. It is notable that neither Norway nor Japan has joined in with this ridiculous assertion.