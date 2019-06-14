© Composite image: Shutterstock

The election technology is already set to be adopted by half of voting machine manufacturers and some state governments for the 2020 general election

Microsoft and our war machine are taking over the American election system.

Plus the fact that Microsoft wants to introduce this software to us for

free

should set off an alarm bell the size of Lake Michigan. Microsoft doesn't do

anything

for free.

So right after getting hundreds of millions of dollars from our military, Microsoft partners with Pentagon front companies to develop free software to safeguard our elections.