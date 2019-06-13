© Reuters / Stephen Lam

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard took the media to task for what she called biased and misleading coverage of her campaign, arguing the facts no longer matter to some outlets.The 2020 hopeful also described what she said were intentional smear efforts against her campaign in the media.She referred to a recent interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, wherein the pundit echoed the suggestion that Gabbard's campaign was boosted by "Putin apologists."The story in question intimated that Gabbard's presidential bid was backed by "Kremlin sympathizers," such as the Nation magazine's Stephen F. Cohen, an expert in international relations who argues for better ties between the US and Russia.Gabbard has come under fire for her foreign policy positions, such as her call for detente between the US and other nuclear-armed states like Russia. Tulsi's opposition to US regime change policies have also made her a target in some quarters. After refusing to endorse American efforts to topple the Syrian government, she was branded as an 'apologist' for Syria's President Bashar Assad.