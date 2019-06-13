© Global Look Press / Frank May

The bold proposal was made by Russia's State Duma member Vladimir Gutenev. He has suggested initiating discussion to set up national cryptocurrency, denominated in gold.Commenting on Gutenev's proposal, the head of CBR Elvira Nabiullina said: "As for mutual settlements, we will consider, of course, a proposal on a cryptocurrency that is tied to gold. But, in my opinion, it is more important to develop settlements in national currencies.""[The CBR], in principle, are opposed to cryptocurrencies being launched into our monetary system. We do not see the possibility that cryptocurrencies, in fact, fulfill the function of monetary surrogates," Nabiullina said. She noted, however, that the regulator could study the possibility of creating stablecoins while there is a real asset behind their provision.Nabiullina said last month that Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves will soon top $500 billion. Such a volume of gold bullion and foreign currency holdings is enough to tackle crisis-like episodes, she explained.Boosting gold reserves in order to diversify foreign exchange and reduce reliance on the US dollar, has, of late, been part of Russia's national policy. The central bank reported in May that gold holdings amounted to nearly $492 billion against the $487.8 billion recorded at the end of March.The World Gold Council said last month that Russia had secured the top position among the biggest global purchasers of the yellow metal in the first quarter of the current year. According to its report,