The men had claimed that they were simply trying to purchase the wine from Gibson's Bakery using fake identification cards, but pleaded guilty to attempted theft and aggravated trespassing in August. Campus Reform reports that part of their plea agreement included an admission that their actions were wrong and that the store had no racist intentions.
Allyn Gibson, the person working at the shop at the time, was repeatedly accused of racial profiling after being assaulted by the men - though no evidence was ever provided of his alleged racism. The Oberlin Student Senate even passed a resolution claiming that Gibson had "a history of racial profiling and discriminatory treatment."
"Racism can't always be proven on an Excel sheet," Kameron Dunbar, an Oberlin junior and vice chair of the student senate, told the Chicago Tribune.
For decades the college would buy baked goods from the small family-owned and operated business, but the bakery says that ended after the students were arrested. The administration reportedly told the bakery that they would restore the business relationship only if they stopped prosecuting first-time shoplifters and notified the school instead. Owner David Gibson declined the offer, citing the difficulty in determining who is a first time offender and the high cost of stolen goods.
Though the three men were clearly in the wrong, the bakery was subject to Black Lives Matter protests and even pressured by the college's administration not to pursue charges.
According to the lawsuit, faculty members encouraged the demonstrations by suspending classes, helping to distribute flyers accusing the bakery of racism, and providing food and drinks to protesters.
Gibsons also claimed that college tour guides have continued to inform students that the bakery is racist.
This week a jury reached a verdict in the Gibson's Bakery v. Oberlin College case.
Legal Insurrection reported:
According to our reporter in the Courtroom, the jury awarded $11 million. Here are the details: Allyn W. Gibson was awarded $3 million, David Gibson $5.8 million, Gibson Bros. $2,274,500. Next Tuesday there will be a separate punitive damages which could be a double award (meaning tripling the $11 million to $33 million).Dr. William Jacobson from Legal Insurrection went on Tucker Carlson Tonight three weeks ago to discuss the abuse case.
