The most affected crops are onions, potatoes and grapesThe exceptional drought that is ravaging the Canary Islands has taken a tolla dramatic situation, taking into account that in the late 80's, Lanzarote's production reached up to 25 million kilos.However, this year's garlic harvest has been saved, with a production amounting to about 85,000 kilos, according to industry sources. The fact that this crop is planted in September, unlike onions, which are usually planted in December, has allowed it to benefit from the few liters of rain recorded on the island since then.. The grape sector already said that this year's production won't exceed the 2 million kilos, compared to the almost 4 that were obtained last year, which was one of the best harvests in decades.Source: canarias7.es