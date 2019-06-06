Water pools in rain-soaked farm fields on May 29, 2019 near Gardner, Illinois
With the worst planting figures ever recorded in the USA and China struggling to get planted I wanted to use historical charts and figures from the USDA to forecast to Dec 2019 prices so that you can see where we are heading with food prices. It doesn't look pretty unless you are corn call long. THIS IS NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE ONLY A GLIMPSE THROUGH HISTORY TO THINK ABOUT WHERE GLOBAL PRICES ARE MOVING.


