Heading to the Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim? Expect snow on State Route 64 and some other highways in the #Flagstaff area. This photo is from on of the park's webcams. Check them out here: https://t.co/kxm8AdM49V@GrandCanyonNPS #aztraffic#azwx pic.twitter.com/D4sBvJQI0t — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 27, 2019



So much for that warm, sunny Memorial Day vacation to the Grand Canyon.In fact, "it's only happened 8 times since we've been keeping records," the NWS Flagstaff office said.Flagstaff is about an hour south of Grand Canyon National Park, where about 5.9 million tourists visit every year.The snow turned into rain in the afternoon, forecasters said.Winds gusted to 30 mph and the temperature failed to reach 50 degrees, according to CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.It's not the only crazy weather this Memorial Day. Across the country, about 50 million people were at risk of severe weather Monday.CNN's Darran Simon contributed to this report.