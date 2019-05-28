© Mark Mulville/Buffalo News



Lake Erie is 30 inches above its long-term average for the month of May, said John Griffith, director of emergency services for Chautauqua County."Individuals using Lake Erie should be aware of the high water levels and the possibility of limited beach and docking areas in some locations due to the high water," Griffith said. "It is also critical that swimmers be careful as water depths much different than normal and shore undercurrents can be especially dangerous close to the lake cliffs."With support from the New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the Chautauqua County Office of Emergency Services has moved 10,000 unfilled sandbags into the county as a precaution. The sandbags and a filling machine will be stored in Dunkirk for rapid deployment if needed.