Floodwaters spilling over westernAll the Great Lakes have been rising for several years andLake Erie's water levels are expected to topple records this summer, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.Storms with high winds this spring already have led to flooding along the Ohio shoreline.Officials at Stone Laboratory, an Ohio State University freshwater research campus on tiny Gibraltar Island, have been watching closely."We're worried about damage to our facilities, our docks, our vessels," said Chris Winslow, director of Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Laboratory.The high water levels also are increasing erosion on the shoreline and leaving logs and debris in shallow parts of western Lake Erie."Boaters in particular need to be acutely aware there may be more logs in the water now," said Scudder Mackey, chief of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources office of coastal management.Ferry service to the Lake Erie islands has been affected by both high winds and high water levels, said Billy Market, a co-owner of Miller Boat Line.Source: AP